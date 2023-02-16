Piper Sandler Upgrades Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to “Overweight”

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %
BKR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 4,907,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,472. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
