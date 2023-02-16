Piper Sandler Upgrades Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to “Overweight”

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

BKR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 4,907,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,472. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

