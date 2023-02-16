PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.85. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 96,504 shares.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.