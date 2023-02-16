PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.85. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 96,504 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

