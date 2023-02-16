Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

