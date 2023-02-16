Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $13.72 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $122.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

