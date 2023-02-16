Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,028,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,024,717 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in onsemi were worth $500,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.
NASDAQ ON traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 993,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
