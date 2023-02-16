Pictet Asset Management SA Has $568.34 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,099 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.32% of KLA worth $568,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in KLA by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.38 and a 200-day moving average of $363.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

