Pictet Asset Management SA Has $316.09 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.63% of Lam Research worth $316,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $511.66. The stock had a trading volume of 177,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $595.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

