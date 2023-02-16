Pictet Asset Management SA Has $276.27 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Workday by 6,370.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 431,467 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $42,020,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 42.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 817,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 243,337 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $189.86. The company had a trading volume of 250,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

