Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 706,273 shares changing hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

