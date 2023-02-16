Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,218,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 457,494 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
