Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 1,218,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 457,494 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

