Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading Down 4.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$284.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.42.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

