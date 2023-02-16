PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NYSE:PKI opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

