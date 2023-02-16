Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $180,411.12 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $5,835.30.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

