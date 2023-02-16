Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $917.05

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 917.05 ($11.13) and traded as high as GBX 932.84 ($11.32). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 1,622,938 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.11) to GBX 1,060 ($12.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.84) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 978 ($11.87).

Pearson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 925.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 917.07. The company has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,557.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

