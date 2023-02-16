PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $41.78

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $44.59. PBF Energy shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1,817,303 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

