PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $41.78

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $44.59. PBF Energy shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1,817,303 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.
PBF Energy Stock Up 11.3 %
The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.
Institutional Trading of PBF Energy
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.