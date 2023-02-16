Patria Investments Limited (PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 22nd

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Patria Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

PAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 224,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,369. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $906.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patria Investments Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

