Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 723,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,331. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.00%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 677,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

