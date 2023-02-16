Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $261.91

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.91 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 1,587,729 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 38.06 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.89.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

