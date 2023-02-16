Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 260 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

