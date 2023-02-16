Pacific Sun Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

