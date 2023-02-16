Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.