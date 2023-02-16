Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 1,235 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

