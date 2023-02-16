Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $209.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

