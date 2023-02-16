Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.