Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Position Decreased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 391,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,053. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.97.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

