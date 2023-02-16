Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.76-$4.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,175. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

