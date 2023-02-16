Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00216243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,661.53 or 0.99997213 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

