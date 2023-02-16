Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $71.18 million and approximately $802,225.01 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00422708 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.64 or 0.28000971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

