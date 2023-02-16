OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. OraSure Technologies updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
