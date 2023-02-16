Optimism 24-Hour Volume Reaches $489.11 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $613.99 million and approximately $489.11 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00011572 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.