OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $868,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. EQT accounts for about 0.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 913,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.