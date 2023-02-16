Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $382.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

