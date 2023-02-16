Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 36,433 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

