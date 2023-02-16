Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $724.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

