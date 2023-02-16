Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.51 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

