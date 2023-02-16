Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

