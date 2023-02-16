Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,645.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,553.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

