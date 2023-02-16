Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.