Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,395 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

IT stock opened at $344.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

