Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

