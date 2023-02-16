Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,925 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

