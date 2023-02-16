Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,066.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 1,138,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

