Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.34. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 102,481 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a PE ratio of 196.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,444.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

