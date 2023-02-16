Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.44. Nutrien also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,343. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

