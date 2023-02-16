Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,343. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

About Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

