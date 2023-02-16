Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $80.66. 1,747,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

About Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

