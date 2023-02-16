Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 99.22 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.92 ($1.70).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

