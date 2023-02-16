Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 6.5 %

NUS stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 276,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

