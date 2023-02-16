NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NLOK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.