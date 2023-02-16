NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 188.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after buying an additional 2,848,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

