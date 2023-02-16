North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded to Outperform by ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.00. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.36.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NOA traded up C$1.61 on Thursday, hitting C$22.28. The company had a trading volume of 165,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.